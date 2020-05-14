Thomas Swan granted additional process patents

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., a UK independent chemical manufacturer, has built on the previously announced portfolio of patents for the separation of atomically thin 2-dimensional materials, including graphene and Boron Nitride.

The company has been granted a further portfolio of three patents GB2550985, GB2555097 and GB2545060 for the production of these atomically thin 2-dimensional materials, using high shear liquid phase exfoliation by high volume homogeniser technology.

Thomas Swan’s patents in this area are part of a growing portfolio of international rights in the evolving graphene (and other 2D materials) processing arena.

The company says as the challenge to deliver more high-performance composite materials increases, adopting graphene as an additive often demands processing of critically fine laminar particle grades demonstrating superior features and enhanced levels of performance.

The Graphene Nanoplatelets (GNP) delivered in various forms using this high-shear processing technique adopting homogenisation technology is a stronghold for the Durham based manufacturing company.

This use of homogenisation in the production of graphene though high shear liquid phase exfoliation builds upon its exclusive licensing of patented, original, core exfoliation technology developed with Trinity College Dublin, and puts Thomas Swan in the unique position in owning this production space.

Michael Edwards, Commercial Director – Advanced Materials at Thomas Swan, said, “Our patented process capabilities for 2D materials, but specifically graphene nanoplatelets [GNP], is now strongly protected. Our GNPs can be used as additives in many diverse applications, into the commercial adoption of bulk graphene. The process patents deliver a modular, scalable production capability in our ISO-standard manufacturing operation. We are in the ideal position to support the market demand and we will continue to work with our partners in this field to further develop our unique production position.”