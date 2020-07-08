Thomas Swan partners with Concrene to take graphene into the concrete market

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., has signed an exclusive agency agreement with Concrene Ltd.

Thomas Swan’s Graphene Nano Platelet (GNP) products have been tested in a number of concrete dispersions by Concrene and have shown compressive strength improvements of greater than 20 per cent with loading of less than 1 per cent by weight. With the introduction of further GNP variants during the coming months, the announcement of this agreement is perfectly timed.

Michael Edwards, Commercial Director – Advanced Materials at Thomas Swan said “We are delighted to be working with Concrene in this exciting partnership. With 8% of the World’s carbon emissions emanating from concrete production, this demonstrates a tangible commitment to our internal goal of achieving Carbon Net Zero by 2030, in addition to carefully expanding our focused application base. The team at Concrene will drive our GNP dispersion options in multiple regions, consolidating our position as a global volume manufacturer of graphene.”

Dr Dimitar Dimov, Founder at Concrene Ltd, explained: “I am grateful to Thomas Swan for this new opportunity and look forward to working with them to bring the patent-protected Concrene to the global construction market. This new type of concrete, reinforced with graphene on the nanoscale level, is suitable for a range of categories of the UK’s Modern Methods of Construction framework and will address both the government’s decarbonisation strategy and the national house building crisis.”