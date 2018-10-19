Three motan innovation award winners demonstrate “ideas too good to be forgotten”

× Expand The prize winners with the motan jury MIA

The three latest winners of motan’s innovation awards presented “ideas too good to be forgotten”, according to the company’s CEO.

Commenting during the unveiling of the winners at a ceremony held during the Fakuma trade show, Sandra Füllsack praised the three winning projects as particularly convincing in terms of innovation level, relevance for the production in the plastics industry, as well as feasibility and market opportunities.

First prize in the competition went to Reinhard Herro for his gravimetric suction box, a new system for recording material throughputs with batch traceability for pneumatic conveying systems.

Second place was awarded to Philipp Mählmeyer for his app innovation, which displays status information of plant components on a mobile device while allowing intuitive control of the actuators.

Bernd Michael achieved third place with his METRO-Lay system, which increases the efficiency of laying material feedlines.

The mia jury, a panel of four experts from universities and institutes in the field of plastics research, had short-listed six ideas for the award in July after intensive evaluation.

The overall winners were presented with prize money totalling EUR 20,000, donated by motan holding gmbh. The company also supports the winners in patent applications and further development of their innovations through to market introduction.

“Innovation and capability are integral parts of our corporate culture. For us at motan the following applies: no good idea must be lost – neither to our company nor to the industry,” said Füllsack, whose idea it was to start the awards.

“Digitalisation and scarcity of resources are changing the world and changing us. We therefore experience that the plastic world, like all branches of industry, reinvents itself. With the mia Award, we have created an instrument with which we can channel creative ideas and further develop them – for the future viability of our company and the entire plastics world."