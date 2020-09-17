Three of the world’s leading polystyrene producers join forces to advance the circularity of polystyrene

Three of the world’s leading polystyrene producers, AmSty, INEOS Styrolution and Trinseo have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to jointly explore recycling options for polystyrene.

AmSty, INEOS Styrolution and Trinseo are committed to a circular economy for polystyrene.

This JDA represents the first global combined effort to explore advanced recycling technologies, optimise them for commercial use and call for all contributors along the value chain to make circularity of polystyrene a reality.

The three companies are aiming at an economy where post-consumer polystyrene waste does not end up in landfills but is recognised as a valuable resource for the development of new materials for future use.

All three companies have done their own independent research and have invested in various projects to further the commercialisation of advanced recycling capacity. This new joint effort allows all participants to share best practices and optimise recycling technologies for large-scale commercial use.

Dr. Randy Pogue, President and Chief Executive Officer, AmSty, said: “I am thrilled to see the industry coming together globally to work on a common goal to realise true circularity for styrenics. This is a true win-win for all participants in this joint effort and finally for our customers, for consumers and for society.”

Nicolas Joly, Vice President Plastics & Feedstocks, Trinseo, concluded: “This marks another milestone in our industry’s commitment towards a circular economy where we can continue to enjoy all the benefits of Polystyrene whilst solving the environmental challenges at the same time. I am looking forward to see other members of the value chain joining us to make our vision become a reality in the very near future.”