Three-year strategy launched to build on success of H&S initiative

A three-year Safety in Manufacturing Plastics and Composites (SIMPLC) strategy has been developed and launched.

The new strategy is supported by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and will run from 2018 to 2021.

It aims to bring together all parts of the industry including trade organisations and unions in a bid to stimulate progress on accident and ill-health reduction by helping to embed a health and safety culture within businesses.

The participating trade associations and other supporting organisations have updated their action plans to help their members achieve long-term improvements.

Accident reporting will be maintained through these organisations each year, the results of which will enable yearly reduction targets to be set.

“It is encouraging that the injury rate in the plastics industry has significantly reduced since the first strategy in 2010, and is now below the all manufacturing industries average,” said John Rowe, HSE Head of Manufacturing and Utilities Unit.

"The new SIMPLC initiative aims to continue to work with everyone across the plastics and composites industries to really drive change and reduce the number of people being injured or made ill by their work.”

The participating organisations include, The British Plastics Federation, Composites UK, The Glass and Glazing Federation and GMB.