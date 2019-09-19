TIPA raises millions in recent funding round

TIPA, a developer and provider of fully compostable flexible packaging solutions, has secured $25 million (approximately £20 million) in its recent financing round.

Investors who participated in this financing round include Blue Horizon Ventures, Triodos Organic Growth Fund and existing investors Chestnut Holding LLC and GreenSoil Investments.

TIPA’s new investment round will enable the company to continue its growth, expanding its sales in new territories, and to further develop its portfolio of unique sustainable packaging solutions.

TIPA’s compostable packaging solutions are designed to break down within months under compost conditions just like any organic matter, such as orange peels.

The company’s packaging solutions are currently being implemented worldwide by leading global brands in Europe, Australia, and the United States.

Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of TIPA, said: “We founded TIPA with the vision of offering sustainable packaging solutions that break down and return to nature, and are glad to continue expanding as we offer a patented technology to leading brands all over the world.”

“As one of the earliest investors in the company, we are excited by TIPA’s growth and the adoption of its technology by leading global brands,” added Gideon Soesman, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of GreenSoil Investments.

“We are happy to continue extending our support for TIPA and its management team in making the world a better place.”