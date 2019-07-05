TIPA receives Technology Pioneer Award from World Economic Forum

TIPA, an Israeli company that produces compostable packaging, has been selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development, and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

× Expand Benedikt von Loebell How to Shape Innovation: Meet the 2019 Technology Pioneers

Following its selection as a Technology Pioneer, CEO and Co-Founder Daphna Nissenbaum, will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions.

Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum, said: “We’re excited to welcome TIPA to this year’s innovative class of technology pioneers.”

“TIPA as its fellow pioneers are leaders in using novel technologies to transform their industries. We see great potential for those next generation companies to shape solutions to global challenges and improve society for years to come.”