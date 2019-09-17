Tom Heap to address the growing issue of farming plastics at RECOUP conference next week

Tom Heap, BBC Countryfile and BBC Radio 4 ‘Costing the Earth’ presenter will be moderating at the RECOUP annual conference next week.

One of the topics on the agenda is the growing issue off arm and horticultural plastics.

It is currently estimated that over 80,000 tonnes of plastic are used in UK farming annually, most of which has traditionally been buried or burnt.

Changes to Environmental Law means that concerns have now been raised with what to do with the waste.

Tom Heap highlighted the concern about the lack of recycling facilities within the UK in a recent Countryfile article.

RECOUP will be continuing this conversation with Tom and over 400 expected delegates at the 2019 Annual Conference.

He said: “Many people now recognise the growing issue of farm and horticultural plastics. So, I am delighted to be invited to moderate the headline session at the RECOUP conference next week.”

“Opportunities and issues are moving at past and it promises to be a great day which will continue to challenge the status quo within the plastics resource and recycling space.”

Stuart Foster, RECOUP CEO, added: “There is a real sense of anticipation this year with the so many developments and improvements on the horizon through the Resources and Waste Strategy.”

“The RECOUP conference, since 2012, has been bringing people together to discuss all the difficult the capacious issues of plastic waste and resources. We anticipate that this year will be even bigger and better than ever, particularly with the introduction of the new farming, horticultural and construction sectors to the discussions.”