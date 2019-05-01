Tomlinson Hall Donates 100 Baby Grows while celebrating 100 years

Tomlinson Hall, Pump Distributor & Manufacturer has donated 100 baby grows to one of the region’s largest hospitals as part of its celebrations to mark 100 years in business.

The Billingham based company, which launched its 100th-Anniversary charitable drive at the beginning of this year, delivered the clothing items to the post-natal unit at The James Cook University Hospital.

This forms part of the company’s plans to donate 100 sought-after items, every month throughout the year, to 12 good causes across the region.

“As we stepped into our 100-year anniversary, we really wanted to mark our success by giving back to the local community with small gestures – that really make a difference - such as this,” said Colin Simpson, Business Development Director at Tomlinson Hall.

“We are delighted to have been able to make this small contribution and we look forward to continuing to assist the local community with our upcoming charitable campaign plans.”

Kirsty Kendal, Ward Manager at the hospital added: “We are extremely grateful for all donations made to the post-natal unit and we really thought it was a lovely idea for Tomlinson Hall to make this contribution that will benefit 100 babies and their families. We would like to thank the business again for their generosity and community spirit.”

Other community projects and national and local charities which the business intends to donate 100 items to over the course of the next year includes Billingham South Primary School, Make a Wish Foundation and The Peoples Kitchen in Newcastle.