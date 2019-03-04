Tomlinson Hall named Northern Powerhouse Export Champion

Tomlinson Hall, one of the North East’s leading pump distributors, has been named as one of the North East 2019 Powerhouse Export Champions for the second consecutive year.

The award comes off the back of the business achieving exponential growth of over 40 per cent in its export activities over the last 12 months.

With a robust distribution of network partners across the USA, Middle East and South East Asia, Tomlinson Hall has most recently been awarded significant contracts in Hong Kong and China.

Tomlinson Hall joins over 170 businesses across the UK who are involved in the wider Export Champion Community campaign which is designed to encourage companies to think globally and capitalise on exporting opportunities.

Colin Simpson, Business Development Director at Tomlinson Hall, said: “We are delighted to once again be flying the flag for North East businesses and we are keen to engage with other companies in the region who would like advice and support in their exporting activities.”

“Selling overseas is strengthening our local economy and it is an excellent and it is an excellent way for businesses to propel even further through starting to think bigger.”

“It’s not an easy task, which is why this campaign is great, and we are incredibly proud to be part of, as it provides a support network and through working as a community and utilising best practices, we can help springboard businesses into new territories across the globe.”

“British engineering and manufacturing products are in high demand, as we have seen with our own Liquivac pump. With our success in significantly growing our export activities, of which the Department of International Trade have very much supported, we hope to play our part in helping other North East companies to do the same.”