Tomlinson Hall wins SME Business of the Year

Leading pump distributor and manufacturer Tomlinson Hall has been announced as the SME Business of the Year at the North East Automotive Alliance Awards.

Held at the Roker Hotel in Sunderland, the event brought together a host of esteemed companies keen to celebrate business excellence throughout the North East.

Recently reporting its most successful year to date, the company has increased sales by almost half a million in the last 12 months, as well as forging a new partnership with global brand leader ITT Gould Pumps.

Colin Simpson, Business Development Director at Tomlinson Hall, said: “It is a huge honour to receive this award and be named as SME Business of the Year. The award is a testament to the team’s continued commitment in driving the business forward and flying the flag for companies in the North East.”

“We faced very tough competition to receive this accolade. We believe as we are in the unique position of being both a pump distributor and one of the UK’s sole remaining manufacturers this really made us stand out.”

“As we are seeing an increased demand for quality British engineered products, we plan for the manufacturing side of the business to grow even further over the next year, which will be a further celebration to add to the company’s impressive heritage.”