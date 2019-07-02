TOMRA and Co-op launch deposit return scheme for festival-goers

TOMRA has teamed up with Co-op to launch a fully functional deposit return scheme (DRS) trial with RVMs at Co-op’s pop-up stores at seven major UK music festivals.

The link-up saw machines at Download and Isle of Wight festivals in June, and will see them at Latitude in July, and Creamfields, Belladrum, Reading and Leeds in August.

Festival-goers will pay a mandatory 10p deposit when they buy plastic bottles of up to two litres in size at Co-op pop-up stores. They can then use the machines located in a ‘recycling room’ within the pop-ups to return their empty bottles for recycling and get their deposit back in the form of a voucher to spend in the on-site stores.

Alternatively, they can choose to donate their 10p to Keep Britain Tidy and any unclaimed deposits will also be donated to the nominated charity.

Truls Haug, Managing Director of TOMRA Collection Solutions UK & Ireland, said: “Ahead of the formal introduction of a Deposit Return Scheme in Scotland and the rest of the UK, this represents a great opportunity for music fans to experience for themselves the ease and simplicity of reverse vending and deposit return.

“We are delighted to be supporting these great events and to have the chance to boost their sustainability credentials, while hopefully promoting good recycling habits for the future.

TOMRA has already operated a number of deposit return trials with retailers across the UK and is ready to assist businesses as they prepare themselves for the introduction of a DRS.