TOMRA CEO wins prestigious European Business leader award

TOMRA CEO Stefan Ranstrand has been named “Best CEO in the Sustainable Resource Management Industry” at the prestigious European CEO Awards.

Organised by international business magazine European CEO, the awards featured 41 other business leaders and were held at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Ranstrand is in his tenth year as TOMRA President and CEO, and has led the business on a transformational journey from a loose collection of entities into one strong and unified brand.

TOMRA is now globally recognised as the world leader in reverse vending technology and sensor-based sorting solutions for the food, recycling and mining industries.

The European CEO Awards judges said: “TOMRA’s solutions are part of a widespread push to operate more sustainably. The global population is expected to increase by 30 per cent over the next 40 years, and as such it has become essential for organisations to rethink how they obtain, use and re-use resources.”

“Sustainability has been at the heart of TOMRA’s business for four decades and they continue to find new ways to optimise precious resources.”

Ranstrand said: “It’s a great honour to have received this accolade. This is testament to the whole company and recognises the dedication of TOMRA’s people. The past year has been our most successful to date, reaffirming our status as a sustainability leader and spearhead of the resource revolution.”

“We continually strive to find innovative ways to reduce the world’s waste and optimise use of its resources. I’m very proud of the positive impact TOMRA has had on the recycling, food and mining industries in the last ten years. I’m privileged to lead TOMRA and will continue to do so with a renewed focus on achieving a more circular economy and safeguarding the future of the global food supply.”