TOMRA introduce new sharp eye technology for sorting plastics

TOMRA Sorting Recycling has introduced a new technology called TOMRA SHARP EYE, which makes it possible to separate single-layer PET trays from PET bottles.

This enhances the previous capability of TOMRA’s AUTOSORT machine to separate multi-layer trays.

TOMRA says the breakthrough is significant, not least because the chemical properties of PET food trays and PET bottles mean that they must be separated for equivalent-product recycling, but also because artificial intelligence embedded in TOMRA systems enables seamless analysis of sorted products, making future plants even smarter.

Valerio Sama, TOMRA Sorting Recycling Product Manager, said: “We expect our new TOMRA SHARP EYE technology to be welcomed by collection and sorting plants and by PET regeneration centres. Demand for this is likely to grow, because the widening international adoption of on-the-go lifestyles is pushing-up the use of plastic drink bottles and plastic trays used for fruit, vegetables and other foodstuffs.”

The key to the new development is an enhancement of TOMRA’s ‘Flying Beam’ technology, which uses a Near Infra-Red (NIR) scanning system to distinguish the molecular differences in materials flowing down a recycling line. ‘Sharp Eye’ builds on this system by introducing a bigger lens for higher light intensity, which TOMRA says means it is possible to detect even the most difficult to distinguish properties.

A TOMRA AUTOSORT machine with the new TOMRA SHARP EYE technology is available for demonstrations by appointment at the company’s Test Center near Koblenz, Germany.