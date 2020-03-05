TOMRA joins Styrenics Circular Solutions

Recycling company TOMRA has joined Styrenics Circular Solutions, the value chain initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers.

TOMRA joins SCS members COEXPAN, ELIX Polymers, INEOS Styrolution, Repsol, Total, Trinseo, and Versalis.

Jens Kathmann, Secretary General of SCS, said: “This is an important step for SCS as we build further along the value chain, welcoming the mixed plastics sorting experts TOMRA to our organisation.”

“Targeting Styrenics in the waste streams as feedstock for our recycling is one of SCS’ priorities, knowing that once sourced, polystyrene is highly recyclable for high quality applications, even into food contact standards.”

Jürgen Priesters, SVP for Circular Economy at TOMRA, said: “Having already worked closely with the SCS team, we are delighted to come on-board as full members of the value chain initiative.”

“Polystyrene is highly sortable out of mixed plastics and easy to purify due to its low diffusion properties. There is a major opportunity for all stakeholders to work together to sort and recycle much more polystyrene.”

“We are happy to contribute with our technology and expertise to the closed loop recycling of Styrenics so that they can be reused again for the same original purpose and can play an important role in meeting Europe’s 2025 recycling targets.”