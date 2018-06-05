TOMRA publish e-book to help meet China’s National Sword standard

TOMRA Sorting Recycling has published an e-book to reassure recycling facilities that technical solutions are available to meet new requirements on material purity levels to China.

The e-book aims to address widespread concerns on China’s National Sword standard, which demands higher purity levels in recyclable materials entering the country.

Introduced to the World Trade Organisation in July 2017 and fully implemented on 1st March 2018, this standard is expected to be expanded to include a total of 16 materials by the end of this year, and to add a further 16 materials by the end of 2019.

National Sword requires recyclable material arriving in China to have purity levels greater than 99.5 per cent, a significant increase from the 90-95 per cent purity levels previously accepted.

The free downloadable publication titled ‘National Sword - No Need for Fear!’ explains why, for businesses striving to meet the new standard, adding more manual pickers is not a sustainable option, and why sensor-based mechanical solutions are financially smarter.

The e-book acknowledges that some equipment upgrades require complete circuit add-ons and more space, whereas other technologies can be added onto existing equipment in the circuit with minimal space requirements and low installation costs.

“National Sword has understandably been a source of great concern to many recycling operations, particularly those not yet attaining such high purity levels,” said Tom Eng, Senior Vice President and Head of TOMRA Sorting Recycling

“TOMRA’s e-book addresses this challenge and shows that the necessary technical solutions already exist. Investing in new technology will enable businesses to comply with tougher new regulations, whether they come from China or elsewhere in the world.”