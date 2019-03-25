TOMRA publishes e-book analysing viability of 100 per cent recycled plastics

TOMRA Sorting Recycling has published an e-book examining the role that recycling can play in providing solutions to the world’s worsening resource crisis.

The publication explores the technical feasibility and progress made towards 100 per cent recyclability of plastics and highlights the opportunities of using high-quality recycled plastics for manufacturers of plastic products and packaging.

The e-book also explains how the significant progress in plastics recycling technologies, even for PET products, makes using 100 per cent recycled plastics not only technically possible, but also economically worthwhile.

Tom Eng, Senior Vice President and Head of TOMRA Sorting Recycling, said: “Recycling is part of the solution to the world’s worsening resource crisis. TOMRA’s e-book highlights the environmental and economic importance of sorting technologies for the significant role they can play in improving recycling rates.”

“To complement this, product designers and manufacturers are now beginning to think more carefully about their products’ end of life recyclability. Consumers now think about, and our natural environment urgently needs, this. It is together that we can really make a difference.”

The publication, titled “The Viability of Using 100 per cent Recycled Plastics”, is available online at https://hubs.ly/H0gYzDN0