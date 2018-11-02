TOMRA Sorting Recycling creates new role to strengthen focus on new plastics economy

TOMRA Sorting Recycling has promoted Business Development Engineer László Székely to the newly-created post of Head of New Plastics Economy.

The company says this appointment reflects TOMRA’s commitment to the aims of the New Plastics Economy (NPE) and will steer progress towards objectives which are differentiated from the company’s other business development activities.

TOMRA’s New Plastics Economy team will work to encourage the sorting and recycling of post-consumer plastics such as Polyolefins and Styrenes, to change the widespread practice of burning such materials or sending them to landfill.

Székely joined TOMRA Sorting Recycling in 2012 after completing studies in waste management and contaminated site treatment at the Technische Universität Dresden, in Germany.

Since 2017, Székely has been involved in projects focusing on post-consumer polyolefin packaging, PET trays and working with packaging and converter businesses.

Székely said: “I am delighted that my dedication and expertise have been recognised in this way because progress towards the New Plastic Economy is so important. I was really excited when I joined TOMRA, because I admired the company for being a technical pioneer and market leader, and seven years later I am still hugely excited by this company’s innovative spirit.”

TOMRA’s NPE work will also involve, at a senior level, Jürgen Priesters, Vice President, Head of Business Development Recycling, and Business Development Engineer Charlotte Glassneck.