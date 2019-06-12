TOMRA Sorting Recycling hosts global conference to focus on recycling plastics

Leaders in the recycling and waste management industries have convened at the TOMRA Leads Global Conference 2019 to discuss solutions posed by plastic waste.

With the theme of ‘Recycling in a Plastic World’, the two-day event in Bulgaria focused on trends and innovations throughout the plastic value chain.

× Expand Daniele Raffaelli

The 214 delegates from 31 countries were also given the opportunity to see how TOMRA Sorting Recycling’s technologies recover reusable materials from household waste at a new €40 million plastics recycling plant.

This was the third biannual TOMRA Leads Global Conference, an event designed to share knowledge and accelerate progress in recycling and waste management through keynote speeches, presentations, discussions, and networking opportunities.

Tom Eng, Senior Vice-President and Head of TOMRA Sorting Recycling, said: “The TOMRA Leads Global Conferences are proving to be a useful and popular forum for the exchange of information and ideas.”

“The focus of this year’s event was something which deeply concerns hundreds of millions of people all over the world: what can be done to tackle the discarded plastic piling up at landfill sites, drifting in oceans, and killing marine life.”

“The conference showed how recycling plastic waste has a vital role to play, and how, at the same time as benefitting the environment, this is also a commercial opportunity. Waste can be valuable.”