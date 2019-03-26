TOMRA Sorting Recycling launches TOMRA Insight cloud-based data platform

TOMRA Sorting Recycling has launched a cloud-based data platform, TOMRA Insight, that unlocks valuable new opportunities for sorting equipment users.

The data can transform sorting from an operational process into a strategic management tool for fact-based decision-making at every step of the value and production chain.

× Expand Inside the Heavy Industry Factory Industrial Engineer Works on the Personal Computer Designing Turbine/ Engine in 3D, Using CAD Program.

TOMRA Insight turns sorting machines into connected devices that generate process data, and the new platform collects this data in the cloud and turns it into actionable information accessible through a web interface.

The secure cloud-based data transmission and storage package, respecting all privacy requirements, is provided in partnership with the industry-leading cloud computing service Microsoft Azure.

Felix Flemming, Vice-President and Head of Digital at TOMRA Sorting, said: “We are proud to launch a functional and secure interface that will unlock the power of big data for our clients and enable them to monitor and optimise their sorting processes.”

“Operational data from machines across the globe will also help us improve service and maintenance programmes, predict the lifetime of parts, and develop better machine set-ups, technologies and applications.”