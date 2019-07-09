TOMRA Sorting Recycling release new eBook

TOMRA Sorting Recycling has published a new eBook, which shares transformational ideas for reducing plastic waste throughout the plastics value chain.

The free-to-download publication aims to show how wider adoption of a circular economy is not only vital for our environment but can also bring new business opportunities.

TOMRA believes it’s latest digital book takes the realistic view that plastic has become irreplaceable in our everyday lives because of its many advantages, but action is needed urgently to prevent an exacerbation of the threat plastic waste is already posing to our oceans and marine life.

The crux of the matter, the eBook says, is what we do with the plastic after use, and how plastics re-enter the circular economy. By implementing effective measures in the plastics value chain, we can ensure the long-term health of our economies, communities and environment.

It also flags-up the necessary actions by all key industry stakeholders in the plastics value chain: chemical and plastics manufacturers, consumer goods companies, retailers, consumers, waste management companies, recycling facilities, and legislators.

Beyond the environmental benefits of recycling waste, the eBook observes how positive economic shifts can also be expected. Economies which use once-and-discard models are embracing new business opportunities through the advanced sorting technologies that purify and deliver high-quality recyclates.