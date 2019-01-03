TOMRA welcomes the inclusion of a consultation on deposit return schemes

TOMRA, a global leader in reverse vending, welcomes the inclusion of a consultation on deposit return schemes (DRS) in the Resources and Waste Strategy laid out by DEFRA.

The company now has a UK base and team, and is looking forward to the forthcoming consultation in England, as well as the results of the completed Scottish consultation.

“We believe that deposit return schemes have an integral part to play in the resource revolution. Our global experience has seen DRS dramatically increase recycling rates for drinks containers to more than 90 per cent in most markets, showing the potential for change in England when the schemes are rolled out,” said Managing Director for TOMRA Collection Solutions UK & Ireland Truls Haug.

“We look forward to the launch of the consultation where we can share our experience as global market leaders in reverse vending and recycling to help create a world class deposit return scheme which is efficient, inclusive, convenient and attractive to consumers, manufacturers and retailers, encouraging high return rates.”