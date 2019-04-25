Toray develops new PPS resin with high flexibility level for automobile applications

Toray Industries has developed a new polyphenylene sulfide (hereinafter referred to as “PPS”) resin, with the world’s highest flexibility level of 1,200 MPa or less in elastic modulus.

The company plans to start proposing applications of the new resin primarily for automobiles in April this year and will pursue expansion of its application into various industrial material fields.

Mechanical strength of the new PPS resin does not deteriorate even after 1,000 hours of treatment at 170℃ and it has also been confirmed to have high resistance to acids and vehicle coolants.

The company has also been driving forward verification of processability with an eye on deployment in automobile piping application and optimisation of resin property.

The newly developed PPS resin is expected to enable the use of resin for automobile piping, reduction in the number of parts used and simplification of process.

Toray has already begun recommending the material for automobile piping and is preparing for a production system for the resin towards full-scale promotion of the material.