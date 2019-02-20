Total acquires France’s Synova

Total has announced that it has acquired Synova, a French leader in manufacturing high-performance recycled polypropylene for the automotive sector.

Synova produces 20,000 tonnes per year of polypropylene that meets the highest quality standards of original equipment manufacturers and automakers from recycled plastics.

Combining Synova’s recycling expertise and Total’s polymers know-how will increase the supply of recycled polypropylene for automotive applications that deliver the same performance as virgin polymers.

Bernand Pinatel, President of Refining and Chemicals at Total, said: “By contributing to the lighter weight of vehicles, plastics improve their energy efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. Producing them from recycled materials will also meet the challenge of managing their end of life.”

“The acquisition of Synova is a concrete proof of our commitment to developing plastic recycling. It reinforces the activities we already carry out in recycling and contributes to Total’s ambition to be the responsible energy major.”