Toy goals: Mattel sets 100 per cent recycled, recyclable or biobased plastic target by 2030

Mattel Fisher-Price's Rock-a-Stack will be the first in Mattel's portfolio to meet its new sustainability criteria

Global toy brand, Mattel, Inc., has set a goal to achieve 100 per cent recycled, recyclable or biobased plastic target in both products and packaging by 2030.

The company will unveil its first product aligned with this goal, a Fisher-Price stacking tower (pictured) in the first half of 2020. It will be made from sugarcane-based plastics and packaged in 100 per cent recycled, or sustainably sourced, material.

Mattelsays the new goal expands its ‘Environmental Sustainable Sourcing Principles’ announced in 2011, which included adopting on-pack recycling labels to communicate recycling instructions to the public.

“Environmental sustainability is a corporate priority at Mattel and creating sustainable products and packaging is an important part of our commitment to the planet,” said Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO, Mattel.

“Our dedicated cross-functional team made sustainability a key priority throughout the product and packaging design and production process. Today, we are delivering on that priority by announcing our first product made from sustainable materials and we look forward to expanding our efforts to all Mattel brands.”