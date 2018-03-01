Toyota backs its Burnaston plant for next Auris after £240 million renovation

Toyota has said its new Auris/ Corolla cars will be built at its plant in Derbyshire, ahead of the 2018 model unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show this week.

Engines for the cars, historically the world's most popular car model, will be built at Toyota’s factory in Deeside, Cheshire.

Toyota has built cars at its Burnaston plant in Derbyshire since 1992, with models such as the Corolla and Avensis. The new generation Auris’ are based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform.

Last year Toyota drove £240 million into the Derby factory for new equipment and automation.

Johan van Zyl, Toyota Europe President, said: “Producing TNGA-based vehicles locally is a key part of our plan to strengthen the global competitiveness of our plants. Today’s announcement that we will manufacture the new Auris at Burnaston, with most engines to be supplied from Deeside, shows our confidence in the skills and capabilities of our TMUK members.

“As a company, we are doing what we can to secure the competitiveness of our UK operations as a leading manufacturing centre for our European business. With around 85 per cent of our UK vehicle production exported to European markets, continued free and frictionless trade between the UK and Europe will be vital for future success.”