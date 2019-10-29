TRB to manufacture doors for West Midlands Railway project

TRB Lightweight Structures is working in collaboration with CAF on the production of 117 new trains for West Midlands Railway.

TRB has been appointed for the design and production of new gangway doors, used to sector the cab off from passengers in driving mode, or used to create additional corridor space to allow passengers to move between trains when they are coupled.

Lyndon Newman, Lead Engineer of Rail at TRB, said: “We are thrilled to be involved in this collaboration and to showcase our abilities.”

“Our role is to assist our customers by manufacturing, testing, and validating parts to meet their application needs. Each door for this project will be painted and supplied with locks, windows, hinges, and frames for easy installation.”