Trelleborg acquires engineering group and becomes a system provider for the fast-growing LNG transfer segment

Trelleborg, through its Trelleborg Industrial Solutions business area, has signed an agreement and finalised the acquisition of the engineering group Signum Technology.

The group delivers safety critical solutions for flow control for the oil, gas, and petrochemicals industries, such as marine breakaway couplings and LNG transfer systems.

The acquisition complements and extends Trelleborg’s product portfolio and strengthens Trelleborg as a system provider, primarily to the fast-growing LNG transfer market segment.

Jean-Paul Mindermann, President if the Trelleborg Industrial Solutions business area, said: “We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of Signum. Combined, we are creating a very attractive offering of integrated packages and safety critical systems for both LNG ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore transfer in demanding industries.”

“Signum has a reputation for quality and innovation, very much like Trelleborg. This acquisition will also further strengthen our geographic coverage, notably in the aftermarket and service business, hence a really good fit for us in many aspects.”