Trelleborg Lanka places serial order for EnviroCB

After successful production tests, Trelleborg Lanka has placed three initial orders for serial delivery of Enviro’s EnviroCB recovered carbon black for production of solid tyres.

The three orders consist of deliveries up until October 2019, and has an annual value of approximately €180,000.

Thomas Sörensson, CEO of Enviro, said: “We are proud to add another leading multinational to our supplier base. As we continue to work towards expanding the global production capacity by establishing plants, a company like Trelleborg is an important partner.”

Paolo Pompei, President at Trelleborg Wheel Systems, said: “The transition to recovered Carbon Black is completely in line with our goal of managing our environmental impact throughout the entire life cycle of the tyre and reducing CO2 emission from both production processes and products.”

“This is just another of a large number of initiatives launched by Trelleborg to meet the challenges of climate change, reinforcing its commitment to being at the forefront of the industry, while supporting the implementation of renewable energies across its entities around the world.”