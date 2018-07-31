Trelleborg launch smarter approach to foam fenders for the cruise industry

Trelleborg’s marine systems operation has launched a new brochure, ‘The Smarter Approach: Foam Fenders for the Cruise Industry’, designed to help terminal owners and operators specify industry foam fenders to meet the needs of the modern cruise terminal.

Trelleborg says easy to install, they offer a tough, heavy-duty fender solution for in-harbour, off-shore and ship-to-ship applications.

Its foam-filled construction provides an unsinkable fender body that permits high energy absorption with relatively low reaction force and hull pressures.

Trelleborg’s foam fenders share a construction technology centred on a closed cell polyethylene foam core and an outer skin of reinforced polyurethane elastomer.

After several years of active service, the fender can be returned to the factory, re-skinned and made ready for a new lease of life and even if damaged, still function until repairs or replacement are possible.

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg’s marine systems operation, said: “As a long term supplier and partner to the cruise industry, we’ve gathered our extensive engineering expertise and sector specific knowledge to create the new brochure which provides port and terminal owners and operators with the knowledge they need to achieve faster turnarounds, increased throughput, improve safety and lower operating costs for both their facilities and the vessels that visit them.”