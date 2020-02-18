Trelleborg looks to help mass adoption of electric vehicles

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions is supporting electric vehicle manufacturers by developing sealing solutions that will stand up to the demanding requirements of eMobility, solving sealing challenges that will help make mass adoption of EVs a reality.

International Energy Agency figures have shown there is expected to be potentially 220 million EVs on the road by 2020, an increase from 3.1 million as of 2017.

Konrad Saur, Vice President for Innovation and Technology at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, said: “The eMobility market is very fast-paced with new technology and players constantly emerging. It is one in which OEMs and system suppliers are faced with distinctive challenges and requirements that are ever changing.”

“This makes the industry unique, in the customers do not yet have clearly defined standards or established solutions. The innovation rate in the industry is therefore extremely high, with severe pressure to bring the right products to market quickly.”

“To keep the industry’s momentum going, customers need component suppliers that are reliable and competent partners, who can react quickly to meet their needs, from product development and prototyping, through to serial production.”

“At Trelleborg, the customer is always our biggest focus. By combining innovation technology and an efficient R&D organisation, we reduce the time needed to develop products and manufacture first functional prototypes.”

“Constant innovation is going to be critical in producing eMobility solutions that allow electric vehicles to operate effectively and give car drivers the independence they are used to from traditionally fuelled vehicles.”

“Overcoming range anxiety is critical to mass adoption of electric vehicles and supporting customers in achieving this is our focus.”

“Though our components relative to the system may not be that significant, they are critical in enabling electric vehicle development. By listening to and working with our customer, we’ve already developed leading edge solutions for eMobility.”

“We’re proud to be a key player in this booming and important market and will continue to push for the next innovation that will allow electric vehicles to go further, higher, and faster more effectively.”