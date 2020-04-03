Trelleborg offers VIP access to its Virtual World

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, a global supplier of sealing products and engineered molded parts, has made available an innovative ‘Virtual Tour’ with exclusive access to manufacturing sites and webinars.

Guided by a moderator, visitors can interact and take their individual journey through the world of Trelleborg in a 360° virtual environment.

In every industrial company there are areas such as production facilities and R&D laboratories where access may be limited on a physical tour.

The Trelleborg Sealing Solutions innovative Virtual Tour will present its application knowledge and product diversity, with expert interviews.

Questions from the visitor can be answered immediately via a live chat function. Those who want to go into even greater detail can do so by watching numerous webinars.

Originally launched in 2019, the tour has now been enhanced with virtual access to the company's Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) component production facility in Stein am Rhein, Switzerland, and a look at its aerospace accredited elastomer production facility in Tewkesbury, England.

Other features also include technical webinars on topics such as High-Speed Rotary Seals for eMobility applications, lubrication management for hydraulic applications and practical advice on counter surfaces for piston rods.

Holger Baur, Director European Marketing & Communications at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, said: "Trelleborg is using new digital touchpoints to engage with our audience and have dialog with them. That's why our Virtual Tour offers not only relevant technical information but also the opportunity to communicate with our experts via live chat. In the industrial business-to-business sector, such a platform is unique."

Prof. Dr. Konrad Saur, Vice President Innovation & Technology at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, and one of the experts that visitors will meet on the Virtual Tour, added: "We want to be as visible as possible to our customers and give them an exclusive look behind-the-scenes at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. On their tour, visitors can explore our product and material innovations and also take a look at our state-of-the-art R&D laboratory and automated production facilities."

The Virtual Tour from Trelleborg Sealing Solutions can be accessed by visiting www.tss-virtualtour.com.