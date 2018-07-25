Trelleborg receives 'Above and Beyond' award

Trelleborg’s applied technologies operation was one of four suppliers presented with the Above and Beyond award during the Midland Metro Alliance suppliers day.

The company has received the award for its efforts in the first phase of the tram line installation in Wolverhampton, England.

“This project was particularly challenging as we were working together with our new customer to meet stringent delivery targets,” said Graham Swallow, Sales Manager for Trelleborg’s applied technologies operation.

“We are looking forward to moving on to phase two of this project to provide embedded rail encapsulation and stray current protection solutions.”

Trelleborg’s Vector Embedded Rail System is based on high performance, one piece, moulded, micro cellular foam polymer with no voids or cavities.

The boot incorporates features to simplify jointing and installation as well as providing wheel overrun protection and skid resistance.

The company’s Pre-Coated Rail System provides resilient rail support and electrical insulation for rail lengths, offering a solution that is particularly suited to rail renewal projects and new installations.