Trelleborg releases first quarter results

Trelleborg has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2019, showing a nine per cent rise in net sales.

Organic sales in the quarter increased one per cent, both for the Group in its entirety and excluding project deliveries.

EBIT, excluding items affecting comparability, was equivalent to a margin of 13.8 per cent, the highest to date in a single quarter for the Group.

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Trelleborg, said: “Trelleborg started the year with the highest EBIT to date for a single quarter. Despite that, we are not satisfied with our performance, as our operating margin declined during the period.”

“Some of our operations were burdened by sales mix and certain units lagged behind in compensating for increased costs. However, it is important to note that both the economy as a whole and our own business activity remain at a generally high level.”

“Order bookings continued to trend positively during the quarter, although certain market segments are displaying a more modest organic trend year on year.”