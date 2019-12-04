Trelleborg strengthens focus on selected segments

Trelleborg is implementing organisational changes with the aim of focusing the Group on selected segments and at the same time highlight areas where improvement in profitability must occur.

The reorganisation will see the Trelleborg Coated Systems and Trelleborg Offshore & Construction discontinued as business areas.

A number of operations will be transferred to a new reporting segment, called Businesses under development, which will be recognised separately from the business area structure.

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Trelleborg, said: “We are now putting a stronger focus on our strategically well-positioned businesses. This will involve continued development and investments in organic growth and various types of bolt-on acquisitions, which in different ways can complement and strengthen our position in selected segments.”

“In parallel, we will be conducting an intensive strategic review of the operations that will be included in Businesses under development. I want to be clear that we are demanding that profitability should be significantly improved within a 12-24 month period in order for these operations to be included in Group.”

“As the improvement work is in progress, we will continuously evaluate various structural alternatives.”