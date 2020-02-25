Trelleborg to present technical sessions at International Sealing Conference

Dr.-Ing Mandy Wilke, Senior Management Global Technical Management at Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, will present two technical sessions at the 25th International Conference on Fluid Sealing 2020 that will take place in Manchester, England, on 4th and 5th March.

The first technical session is titled ‘Improved Performance of Radial Oil Seals by a new Interpretation of Elastomer Contact Seal’.

Trelleborg believes when trying to meet increasing system requirements, Radial oil seals (ROS) are reaching performance limits related to higher loads resulting in cracks, and wear of the seal and its counter surface. The technical session examines a new concept to decrease wear caused by abrasion with an innovative radial oil seal with active fluid exchange.

The second technical session is titled ‘An extended Approach for the Description of Counter Surfaces for Reciprocating Seals’.

Counter surfaces for dynamic applications are described with roughness values. However, the increasing number of different coating technologies lead to variations that cannot be covered by one general description. This technical session presents test results for different kinds of coatings and an extended approach to specifying counter surfaces for reciprocating seals.

Dr.-Ing Mandy Wilke, says: “Fluid power is often seen as an industry where there are few new innovations. As a developer, manufacturer and supplier to this industry for over 60 years and responsible for many of the ground-breaking technologies that are now standard, we continue to focus on advancing hydraulic and pneumatic sealing solutions.”

“The technical sessions at the sealing conference will help engineers involved in seal specification for fluid power systems, take a next step forward in optimising sealing configurations in those systems.”

The conference aims to offer the opportunity for systems and process engineers, material technologists, equipment operators and end users to update themselves on developing technologies, to learn from applications, and to discuss opportunities with service and product suppliers.