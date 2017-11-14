Trend Technologies wins Business Initiative award

Trend Technologies won the Best Business Initiative of the Year Award at the 2017 Plastics Industry Awards ceremony on Friday 27th October. The event, held at the London Hilton on Park Lane was attended by over 600 industry professionals.

The company’s entry focused on Trend Technologies Ireland’s 2020 Vision “We will be the Injection Moulder of Choice, in Ireland and the U.K., by developing Showcase Facilities, Innovative Technologies and Critical Competencies.”

The entry highlighted Trend Technologies’ recently completed €3M investment programme to upgrade offices, plant, machinery, and exterior works including the upgrade of the building’s façade, carpark and landscaping at the site.

The investment included the expansion of the company’s ISO Class 7 (10,000) cleanroom manufacturing space by 50 per cent for demand for high quality medical device components, and included a new cleanroom dedicated to post-moulding services.

The company invested in several Sumitomo (SHI) Demag 50-tonne IntElect electric machines, an Arburg 200-tonne 2K electric machine, and the latest digital printing, laser welding, and vision inspection and recording equipment. The company sourced RJG’s eDart system for in-cavity pressure monitoring and short shot detection.

Dónal Lawlor, Managing Director of Trend Technologies, said “I am delighted that Trend Technologies was announced as the winner of the Best Business Initiative of the Year Award at the 2017 Plastics Industry Awards in London on Friday. This is a great tribute to the dedicated team here at Trend Technologies. It was great to be there among the best in the industry in Britain and Ireland and even better to be winners.”