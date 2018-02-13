Trend welcomes TD for business to its facility in Irish Midlands

Trend Technologies, based in Mullingar, Ireland welcomed Irish government TD Heather Humphreys on February 8th to see recently expanded ISO Class 7 (10,000) cleanroom manufacturing facilities.

Trend showed her around its factory along with fellow Fine Gael Teachtaí Dála, Peter Burke and Robert Troy to hear about the company’s innovations in components for the likes of Acelity, Medtronic, Olympus Medical, Cook Medical, Merck Millipore, and Water Technologies.

The company’s cleanroom manufacturing space was increased by 50 per cent during 2017 in response to the increasing demand for high quality medical device components.

The tour incorporated a review of cutting-edge moulding and post-moulding services, including twin shot moulding, advanced robotics, digital printing, laser marking, ultrasonic welding, laser welding, and ACF bonding, as well as pad printing and assembly operations.

Trend Technologies Managing Director, Dónal Lawlor said, “We are delighted to welcome Minister Humphreys and the other local public representatives to Trend Technologies today to see the range of technologies employed at the site, and the level of technical expertise of the company’s highly skilled and dedicated workforce. It is great that the Minister has taken the time out to see first hand all that is happening in the industries located in Mullingar.”