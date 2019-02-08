Treofan to close production site in Italy

BOPP film maker Treofan is to close its production site in Battipaglia, Italy, due to the unfavourable conditions which minimise the chances of operating the site profitably in the medium and long-term.

With only one production line and 67 employees, Battipaglia is a relatively small factory focussed on standard films, a market segment that has come under particularly fierce price and margin pressure across Europe in the past years.

Treofan was acquired by Indian film maker Jindal films in August 2018, and together both companies currently operate another two sites in Italy and a total of six factories in Europe.

Manfred Kaufmann, CEO of Jindal Films, said: “Our aim is to create a positive long-term perspective for our team. Achieving this requires highly efficient structures and processes in all areas.”

“Within this framework, unfortunately, our analyses and projections demonstrate that the Battipaglia site does not have a sustainable future. Our focus now is on implementing the necessary measure in a socially acceptable manner.”