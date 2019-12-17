Trinseo and Greiner Packaging announce plans to advance implementation of recycled polystyrene in packaging

Trinseo has announced a collaboration with Greiner Packaging, to advance the implementation of recycled polystyrene used in packaging applications.

The joint project aims to demonstrate the circularity of polystyrene by utilising recycled material to develop and test recycled polystyrene packaging.

Nicolas Joly, Global Business Director for Polystyrene and Feedstocks at Trinseo, said: “We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Greiner Packaging and are encouraged by the great momentum it will bring to close the loop with recycled content.”

“By increasing the prevalence of polystyrene recycling it further emphasises our commitment to be a key contributor to achieving full circularity for polystyrene.”

Gernot Desch, Category Manager Plastics at Greiner Packaging, said: “At Greiner Packaging, our vision is to design and form sustainable plastic solutions for a more liveable future worldwide.”

“We are aware of our responsibility and therefore focus on sustainable actions and solutions for a circular economy at all product groups. With our strategy, we want to show that sustainability and plastics do not conflict with one another.”