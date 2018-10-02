Trinseo appoints Natalia Scherbakoff Director of Technology and Innovation

Trinseo has appointed Natalia Scherbakoff, Director of Technology and Innovation for the Performance Plastics business.

The company says Scherbakoff will play an integral role in advancing performance plastics research and new product development, reaffirming Trinseo’s commitment to advancing technology and product innovation to drive growth for its customers.

Scherbakoff will have global responsibility and oversee a technology portfolio of rigid, soft touch, and bio-based plastics.

She will further the company’s objective of providing custom and specialty engineered plastics solutions to customers, leveraging research and technologies across the company and among Trinseo material platforms.

As customers continue to look for ways to incorporate sustainability objectives into their material selection processes, she will also be instrumental in driving bio-based solutions.

Scherbakoff has held positions with several leading global plastic manufacturers, most recently serving as Vice President, Research Innovation & Product Lines for Plastic Omnium.

“We’re excited about Natalia’s perspective on plastics innovation, her entrepreneurial mindset, and her collaborative approach to effecting change,” said Francesca Reverberi, Global Business Director for Performance Materials at Trinseo.

“The ability to evolve and adapt to change from a product development and technology perspective has always been critical and it continues to increase in importance. With Natalia onboard, our goal is to accelerate the process of innovation at Trinseo not only to meet individual customer needs but to meet broad industry requirements as well.”