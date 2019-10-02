Trinseo completes acquisition of latex binders assets and Rheinmunster site in Germany

Trinseo has announced it has completed the acquisition from Dow of latex production facilities and related infrastructure at its site in Rheinmunster.

The transaction includes full ownership and operation control of both latex production facilities at Rheinmunster, as well as site infrastructure and services contracts, and around 110 who have transferred from Dow to Trinseo.

Frank Bozich, President and CEO of Trinseo, said: “The completion of this acquisition is directly aligned with Trinseo’s strategy to grow its Latex Binders business in applications serving the coatings, adhesives, and sealants markets, as well as specialty paper.”

“The Rheinmunster site is well positioned for future expansion, and is ideally located to serve many of our European customers.”

“With these acquired assets, we will further enhance our product offering to provide advanced solutions and chemistries that are required by our customers in attractive growth segments.”