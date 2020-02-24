Trinseo tackles mobility challenges with functionalised polymers at Tire Technology Expo 2020

Trinseo is to demonstrate how its proprietary functionalisation platform is enabling the tyre value chain to produce higher performing, more sustainable tyres, at this year’s Tire Technology Expo.

Trinseo’s functionalised SSBR’s are making a significant contribution to the production of more energy-efficient tyres, which enables the reduction of CO2 vehicle emissions in their use phase.

This makes them an ideal solution to the current megatrends and legislation affecting the global tyre industry, satisfying demand for synthetic rubber solutions that are high-performing and sustainable.

Andre Lanning, Global Business Director for Synthetic Rubber at Trinseo, said: “Disruptive megatrends such as autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification and shared mobility are continually pushing tyre performance requirements.”

“In addition, new legislation such as fleet vehicle emission targets in the EU are creating a rise in e-mobility, while many of our customers are pursuing ambitious long-term goals to reach up to 100 per cent sustainability in the new few decades.”

“At Trinseo, our role is to work in collaboration with tyre manufacturers all over the world to deliver commercial solutions to these challenges.”