Irish plastic processors to benefit from new partnership between TSM Control Systems and Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag has teamed up with global material handling and dosing specialist TSM Control Systems, appointing the team as their new Northern and Southern Ireland agent.

TSM’s Sales Director Declan Byrne believes, the natural synergy between the two companies is an exciting development for the hub of plastics processors that manufacturer and export globally from Ireland.

The partnership will provide customers with the assurance of working with a single supplier rather than numerous stakeholders and allow the company to benefit from TSM’s large installation base and expertise in plastics blending.

TSM’s sales manager John Ross MacMahon will oversee all future turnkey plastic moulding and system integrations, providing on-the-ground customer support.

Nigel Flowers, Managing Director of Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK “We are very excited to be working in partnership with the team at TSM and regard their appetite for innovation and insight of the plastics sector in Ireland as a way to add more value to the relationships we share with existing and prospective customers.”

“Ireland’s government strategy to attract international investment has been hugely successful. Automotive, medtech, ICT and biopharma continue to grow, with world class processors, suppliers and over 230 businesses driving annual exports valued at over €1.62 billion, and growing,” adds Byrne, Putting the local opportunities into context.

“With a strong pool of engineering talent, access to a highly educated workforce and continued investment in polymer career pathways and apprenticeships, Ireland is well positioned to further strengthen its bond with both local SME’s and international clients.”