Tubes for cosmetics brand Bulldog to use ethanol bioplastic

The men’s cosmetics brand Bulldog has turned to RPC MandH and resins giant Braskem to make a bioplastic packaging.

Bulldog’s flexible tubes for liquids will be made from ethanol based plastic derived from sugarcane.

The sugarcane is grown on degraded pasture in Brazil, where it works as a carbon sink with a net carbon capture when turned into bioplastic.

Simon Duffy, founder of Bulldog Skincare For Men said: “Bulldog is proud to be the first men's skincare brand in the world to use plastic from sugarcane in our packaging. We have always tried to make the most ethical and sustainable decisions we can, from never testing on animals, to never using microbeads to making all our products suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Plastic from Sugar Cane is the latest step in this approach and we are delighted to have worked with M&H Plastics to turn Green polyethylene into something we can use in the tubes and caps of our packaging.”