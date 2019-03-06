Turner & Townsend builds on relationship with SABIC

Following a competitive and extensive tender process, SABIC UK has appointed international professional services firm Turner & Townsend as its partner for Commercial Sales on Teesside.

The new contract builds upon Turner & Townsend’s eight-year relationship with SABIC UK and is for an initial four-year period, which can be extended based upon service excellence for up to a further four years.

Securing this prestigious framework means Turner & Townsend will continue to provide commercial, project management and project controls services to SABIC UK’s capital projects as well as commercial services to its maintenance team.

Darren Laybourn, Director at Turner & Townsend, said: “SABIC UK’s ambition is to be a long-term producers of chemicals in Teesside and we are delighted to be continuing our eight-year relationship with them and remain absolutely committed to the process industries and to the future of the Tees Valley.”