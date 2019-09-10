TWI, Saudi Aramco, and ADNOC open the Non-metallic Innovation Centre

TWI, Saudi Aramco Technologies Company (AramcoTech), and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), have officially opened the Non-metallic Innovation Centre (NIC), a research centre focused on innovation and advancing the use of non-metallic industrial applications.

The centre is based at TWI in Cambridge and will develop technologies for new non-metallic pipeline solutions.

Non-metallics are increasingly deployed across multiple industries including oil and gas, construction, automotive, packaging, and renewable, and combine several benefits as they are corrosion-resistant, lightweight, and durable.

Dr. Mihalis Kazilas, NIC Programme Director, said: “By bringing together TWI, AramcoTech, and ADNOC to set up NIC, we can be assured of producing industry-led research, for the complete supply chain, from R&D to production.”

“NIC combines academia and industry so that there is a continuous chain between universities producing high-level research and industries that require academic-level analysis for real world applications.”

Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, Saudi Aramco CTO, said: “We are delighted to be part of this important initiative. The industry is waking up to the benefits of non-metallic material for numerous applications.”

“The NIC will promote the utilisation of advanced polymeric materials by conducting research that addresses challenges in their development and implementation. The initiative is part of Saudi Aramco’s efforts to leverage its extensive hydrocarbon resources and technology development capabilities to deliver solutions that meet future energy needs in a sustainable way.”

Dr Alan Nelson, CTO at ADNOC, said: “Non-metallic solutions are continuing to reshape industries around the world. From cost-efficient and durable pipelines to lightweight car designs, this technology has abundant science and engineering uses.”

“In line with our Oil and Gas 4.0 mission, ADNOC is dedicated to leading and advancing this technology. Accelerating growth in new non-metallic applications also creates new markets for crude and refined products.”

“We are excited to partner with TWI and AramcoTech to help drive cutting-edge non-metallic solutions for the oil and gas industry and beyond.”