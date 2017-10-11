Twinplast new factory makes a hat-trick for Barton Fabrications

Barton Fabrications, the UK’s largest manufacturer of aluminium silos, has installed three new 50 tonne silos and three 3 tonne day bins at Twinplast’s new factory in Dunstable.

Twinplast, a leading UK based manufacturer and supplier of polypropylene Twinfluted corrugated plastic sheeting for the building, packaging and sign making industries, has invested £2.5m in the new facility which includes a 700Kg/hr extrusion line.

Mark Barton, MD of Barton Fabrications said: “Although most our installs are large external aluminium silos, we also produce smaller vessels for specific applications. The three tonne day bins we supplied are 4.25 metres tall with a diameter of 1.5 metres and are installed within the factory itself. This reduces distribution pipework from the external storage silos and allows the polypropylene feedstock time to stabilize both temperature and moisture content to improve moulding consistency.”