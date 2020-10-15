Two Biome Bioplastics’ scientists included in 2020 Packaging Innovations’ Packaging 30 under 30 list

Biome Bioplastics, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of plant-based, compostable plastics, has seen two of its scientists feature in Packaging Innovations’ Packaging 30 under 30 list for 2020.

Each year, Packaging Innovations’ Packaging 30 under 30 competition celebrates the next generation of professionals from the packaging industry.

Biome Bioplastics’ Laboratory Analyst Gaelle Cavalie and Polymer Chemist Jennifer Kleiboer have both been included on this year’s list.

Gaelle Cavalie

The company says both scientists are significantly contributing to the company’s development of new formulations for bio-based and compostable polymers that challenge the dominance of oil-based plastics.

One of Kleiboer’s most recent achievements in packaging innovation has been the design of a fully bio-based material for a novel nutritional pod application.

Cavalie worked closely on the development of Biome’s non-woven beverage filtration material for the single-serve coffee market, which has now been commercially deployed for over three years, as well as providing technical support to the full supply chain for this product segment.

Jennifer Kleiboer

Cavalie said: “We are delighted to have been selected for this year’s Packaging Innovations’ Packaging 30 under 30 list. Working in the bioplastics and sustainable packaging innovation space is not just a job for me, but my passion and true calling. I feel like I am being part of something bigger, which serves the planet and consequently all of us.”

Kleiboer added: “I love working in a field that enables me to apply my passion for science to developing sustainable solutions that will have a positive impact on our planet. With plastic pollution continuing to be a serious environmental issue, I believe that Packaging Innovations’ decision to feature professionals developing sustainable packaging alternatives is a testament that the industry as a whole is moving away from oil-based components.”

Sally Morley, Biome Bioplastics’ Managing Director, concluded: “Both Gaelle and Jennifer are crucial members of our team and we would not have been able to develop our new bioplastic formulations without their skills and knowledge. We hope that their inclusion on this list will inspire other young and bright female scientists to follow their passion and make a difference in the sustainable packaging sector.”