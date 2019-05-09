TxV Aero Composites receives AS9100 certification for manufacturing facility

TvX Aero Composites has received AS9100 and ISO 9001:2015 certification for its highly automated thermoplastic composite part manufacturing facility.

Meeting the requirements of these globally adopted benchmarks demonstrates a commitment to producing composite parts of the highest-quality for the commercial aerospace industry.

To achieve the certification, TxV defined all process interactions and developed QMS documentation including a quality manual, work instructions and process for maintaining records to achieve full compliance with the standard.

Jonathan Sourkes, Senior Account Manager at TxV, said: “Achieving operational readiness and compliance with AS9100 and ISO standards are key milestones for our growing business.”

“We have state-of-the-art facility and an innovative process to produce hybrid overmoulded parts for commercial aerospace. The team at TxV continues to achieve operational and commercial successes for themselves and their customers.”

“We can best serve our customers by deepening our expertise, rather than broadening it. Our dedicated focus on materials and applications will result in faster certification of parts.”